1/
Bernhard H. Reeves Jr.
1943 - 2020
Bernhard H. Reeves, Jr. Goose Creek - Bernhard H. Reeves, Jr. passed away October 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Stewart Reeves. His funeral service will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Salem Baptist Church in Summerville, SC at 12:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Bernhard was born Feb. 26, 1943 to the late Thelma Myers Reeves and Bernhard Hisch Reeves in North Charleston, S.C. Bernie attended North Charleston High School and graduated from the Baptist College of Charleston. An Air Force veteran, Mr. Reeves retired from the Naval Audit Service. He is survived by his two daughters, Margaret Reeves and Kristina Reeves Litzenberger (Jeff); granddaughters, Victoria Williams (Dustin), Elizabeth Cumbee, Emilea McDonald and Grace Litzenberger; five great-grandchildren; his brother, Richard (Linda) and a sister, Bernadine Reeves Carter, and many beloved nieces and nephews. "You will always be our Superman!" In lieu of flowers, either canned foods or monetary donations may be made to the Salem Baptist Church Food Bank. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
