BERNICE D. BAILEY

In Loving Memory Of MRS. BERNICE D. BAILEY February 14, 1947 ~ Sept. 28, 2017 "Gone two years, but not forgotten". If roses grow in Heaven Lord place them in Bern's arms and tell her they're from us. Tell her that we Love her and Miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss on her cheek and hold for a while. Because Remembering her is easy, we do it everyday, but there's an ache within our hearts that will never go away. Your Loving Husband Charles Bailey Jr., Devoted Son Martin D. Bailey, Sister, Brother, Grands, Great-Grand, Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 28, 2019
