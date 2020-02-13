Home

In Loving Memory Of MRS. BERNICE D. BAILEY February 14, 1947 ~ Sept. 28, 2017 Happy Birthday in Heaven Wishing your were here today for just a while so we could sing Happy Birthday and see your loving smile. The only gifts today will be the sweet memories you left behind of laughter, joy and happiness that echo on in our minds we'll gaze upon pictures, we'll think of you with love and hope you're doing fine in heaven up above. May our family and friends in heaven hold you closely and sing you a song. We'll be sending you a million hugs and kisses today and all year long. Missing you, your loving husband Charles Bailey Jr., Your one and only son Martin D. Bailey, Grands, Great-Grands, Sister, Brother, Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020
