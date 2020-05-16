Bernice Gibbs SUMMERVILLE - Mrs. Bernice Lee Gibbs, daughter of the late Welby and Mattie Stayton, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her Summerville home. She lived a blessed life, just 3 months shy of her 100th birthday. Bernice was born August 12, 1920 in Aaron, MO. In 1924 her family traveled to Great Falls, MT where they homesteaded a parcel of land. Bernice loved to play the piano, taking lessons until she contracted Scarlet Fever, her studies resumed briefly during the Great Depression. She excelled, competing in numerous competitions. Playing was her gift and she could play anything by ear. It was then she began playing for her church at the age of 17. Bernice married Clyde Russell Gibbs in 1950. Clyde was in the Army so the couple lived in Washington, Texas, Virginia and Germany before making Great Falls their permanent home. They were blessed with 5 children but endured heartache in the loss of a daughter while stationed in Germany. After the death of Bernice's mother, she and Clyde traveled the country before settling down in 1986 in Summerville where their oldest son was stationed in the Navy. Bernice was a devoted Christian, serving her church with her musical talent as well as through youth & women's group activities. For over eighty years she served as a church pianist/organist from Montana to several churches in the LowCountry. Upon announcing her retirement, the Post and Courier interviewed her and recorded her playing. Her service to the Lord can be summed up by her comment in that interview "I told the Lord I would play for him as long as he wanted me to" and at the age of 97 she retired. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mina, Nina and Veda, brothers Garneth & Robert, her husband Clyde in 1991, infant daughter Patty Ann, her eldest son Russell Gibbs of Delmont, PA in 2017 and son-in-law Tony Johnson of Summerville in 2014. She is survived by daughter-in-law Susan Gibbs of Delmont, PA, daughter Betty Johnson of Summerville, son Richard (Celeste) Gibbs of Great Falls, MT and son Robert (Alayna) Gibbs of Sumter, SC. Grandchildren were so important to her, Amy, Holly, Justin, Brian, Gracie, Katey, Brandon and Kayla held a special place in her heart and the 8 Greats were always guaranteed a big smile and open arms. Beloved niece Sharon Chiesa of Biilings, MT also held a cherished place in her life. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 20th in Richmond, VA . A memorial service will be held when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be sent to St. James United Methodist Church, 512 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.