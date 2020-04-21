Home

The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
Bernice H. Goode

Bernice H. Goode Obituary
Bernice H. Goode CHARLESTON - Mrs. Bernice H. Goode, 95, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Mr. Robert Goode entered into eternal rest Monday, April 20, 2020. The graveside services will be private and a public memorial service will be held in the future. She is survived by her loving daughter, DeEthel H. Brown; grandchildren: Steven V. Brown (Theodora), Elmo R. Brown and Pamela O. Kelly (Patrick); siblings, Reverend Deborah H. Williams and Mr. Bennie Williams and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Bishop Mervin and Carrie Higgins. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 22, 2020
