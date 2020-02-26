|
|
Bernice Louise Canaday Andrews, SC - Bernice Louise Canaday, 80, the widow of the late Harry F. Canaday went to be with the Lord February 22, 2020, at Regency Hospital, affiliated with Carolina MUSC in Florence. Mrs. Canaday was born the daughter of the late Mitchell Etheridge, Sr. and Martha Johnson Etheridge, on August 19, 1939, in Andrews. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Andrews. Mrs. Canaday was a homemaker and a stay at home Mom. In her early years she enjoyed cooking and baking. Mrs. Canaday also enjoyed traveling especially to the mountains, dancing, crossword puzzles, listening to music and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Canaday is predeceased by: a son, Bruce Franklin Canady and a sister, Bartell Long. Mrs. Canaday leaves behind: a daughter, Harriet Canaday Mercer (Dave) of Conway; five grandchildren, Valerie Mims (Chad) of Murrells Inlet, Travis Mercer and Lane Mercer (Brittany) both of Conway, Taylor Canady (Jordan) of Canton, NC, and Tyler Canady of Colorado; one great-grandchild, Brayden Mims of Murrells Inlet, who was the love of her life. Funeral Services will be two o'clock Saturday February 29, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Andrews. Officiating will be the Rev. Mark Stump. Burial will follow in Andrews Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the church parlor from one until two o'clock. A very special Thank you to Debra Wright, Windola Pitts and Tommy Barrineau for taking such good care of Mom. You were so kind and helpful and we have no words that can express our appreciation. Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com. The Andrews Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020