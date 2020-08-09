Bernice Sadie Pyatt-Wright CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Bernice Sadie Pyatt-Wright will celebrate her life at a Private Graveside Service on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am in Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held at the mortuary Monday from 4-6pm. Mrs. Wright leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Marion E. Pyatt Jr., Eugenia L. Pyatt, Gwendolyn Pyatt-Hutchinson, Darcy C. Pyatt, Shawn A. Pyatt Sr., Ernest L. Bennett and Dorothy Hamilton; brother, Wallace Scott; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and graveside service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
