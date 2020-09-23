Bertha H. Richardson JAMES ISLAND - Mrs. Bertha H. Richardson, 89, of James Island, South Carolina, and wife of the late Mr. Joseph A. Richardson, Sr., went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 20. 2020. Mrs. Richardson was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) from 1955 to 1982. The services celebrating her life will be private. A public walk-through viewing will be held this evening, Thursday, September 25, 2020 at the Mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen Richardson. Mrs. Richardson is survived by her loving children: Joseph A. Richardson, Jr., (Elvira), T. Dale Richardson, Karen A. Richardson Holmes, Donnell L. Richardson, Sr., (Carsell), Paula Kim Richardson Chavis, Tusha R. Lafayette (Herbert) and Marc J. Richardson; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Sandra H. Tisdale of Charleston, SC and Angela H. Jenkins of Charlotte, NC; brother, Benjamin Middleton, Jr., of Tampa, FL.; brother-in-law, Abraham Richardson of New Jersey, sister-in-law, Canetha Richardson of Charleston, SC and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
