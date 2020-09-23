1/1
Bertha H. Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha H. Richardson JAMES ISLAND - Mrs. Bertha H. Richardson, 89, of James Island, South Carolina, and wife of the late Mr. Joseph A. Richardson, Sr., went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 20. 2020. Mrs. Richardson was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) from 1955 to 1982. The services celebrating her life will be private. A public walk-through viewing will be held this evening, Thursday, September 25, 2020 at the Mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen Richardson. Mrs. Richardson is survived by her loving children: Joseph A. Richardson, Jr., (Elvira), T. Dale Richardson, Karen A. Richardson Holmes, Donnell L. Richardson, Sr., (Carsell), Paula Kim Richardson Chavis, Tusha R. Lafayette (Herbert) and Marc J. Richardson; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Sandra H. Tisdale of Charleston, SC and Angela H. Jenkins of Charlotte, NC; brother, Benjamin Middleton, Jr., of Tampa, FL.; brother-in-law, Abraham Richardson of New Jersey, sister-in-law, Canetha Richardson of Charleston, SC and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Palmetto Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved