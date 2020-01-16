|
Bertha Lee Holmes Hanna HOLLYWOOD, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Bertha Lee Holmes Hanna are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Grace Cathedral Church, 5391 Salters Hill Road, Hollywood, SC. Interment- St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Hanna will lie-in-state on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Mrs. Hanna is survived by her three sons, Clayton Holmes (Rebecca), Alvin Holmes Sr. (Tammy) and Richard Dean (Myra); seven grandchildren, Whitney Holmes, Clayton Holmes, Jr, Alvin Holmes II, Andrew Holmes, Micah Dean, Noah Dean, and Amya Simmons; two brothers, William Holmes and Jerry Simmons; two sisters, Kathaleen Simmons and Ruth Porter; aunts, Edna Washington, Susan Scott, Jannie Mae Carr, Lillian Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020