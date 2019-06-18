Bertha McFadden N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Bertha McFadden and those of her husband, the late Mr. Edward McFadden; those of her parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Louis and Mariah Gadson; those of her children, James E. (Louise) McFadden and Deloris Dewitt and those of her brother-in-law, Ulysses McFadden, are invited to attend her home going service on Thursday, June 20, 2019, 11:00AM at Ashley Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Ashley River Road, Summerville, SC. She will be laid to rest in Cross Road Cemetery, Kingstree, SC. The viewing will take place this evening from 6:00PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: WWW.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 19, 2019