Bertha Middleton Bennett
Bertha Middleton Bennett N. Charleston - The relatives and Friends of Mrs. Bertha Middleton Bennett, those of her nieces and nephews; Rev.Leroy Fyall (Lala), Deacon Charles Wright (Victoria), Dorothy W. Black, Barbara (Julius) Doctor, Sandra (Henry) Jones, Carol Porter, Benjamin (Joyce) Grant, Jacquelyn (Glen) Heyward. A host of grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, great-great-grandnieces, great-great-grandnephews, cousins, church family and friends are invited to attend a walk-through Friday July 24, 2020 6 P.M.-8 P.M. at the Low Country Mortuary. Home Going Services, will take place on Saturday. July 25, 2020 10 A.M. in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel, Rev. Dr. Issac Holt, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens, Jedburg, SC. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC . Telephone: (843)554-2117; (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Low Country Mortuary
JUL
25
Service
10:00 AM
Home Going Services
