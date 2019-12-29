Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
The Old Ashley Baptist Associational Center
3275 Old Pond Road
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Bertha Williams Blake Obituary
Bertha Williams Blake Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Bertha Williams Blake are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at The Old Ashley Baptist Associational Center, 3275 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Frances Brown AME Church Cemetery. Mrs. Blake will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mrs. Blake will be held, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Walker's Mortuary Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019
