1/
Bertie Smith Connor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertie Smith Connor Dorchester, SC - Bertie Smith Connor, 89, of Dorchester, died September 5, 2020. Bertie was born in Dorchester September 30, 1930 to Camolin Vincent Smith and Maggie Rudd Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John Edward Connor, Sr., a son, John Edward Connor, Jr., and brothers, Samuel Hogan Smith and Camolin David Smith. Bertie was a faithful member of Zion UMC, Dorchester, and served the church in multiple capacities until time and illness kept her from the activities she cherished. She loved gardening and spent untold hours tending to her flowers. She is survived by , Anthony V. (Lynn) Connor, Sr., Derrick J. Connor, and daughter-in-law, Martha S. (Johnny) Connor. Grandchildren, Vince (Jamie) Connor, Marshall (Kelly) Connor, Jennifer (Hans) Button, Christine (Mike) Cannon. Great- grandchildren, Connor Button, Emily Button, Bryson Connor, Cameron Connor, Finnley Connor and Reece Glowacki. A Graveside Service will be held in Zion UMC Cemetery at 10:00 AM Monday, September 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion UMC Building Fund c/o Zion UMC, Dorchester, SC 29437. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe necessary safeguards due to COVID-19. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved