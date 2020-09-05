Bertie Smith Connor Dorchester, SC - Bertie Smith Connor, 89, of Dorchester, died September 5, 2020. Bertie was born in Dorchester September 30, 1930 to Camolin Vincent Smith and Maggie Rudd Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John Edward Connor, Sr., a son, John Edward Connor, Jr., and brothers, Samuel Hogan Smith and Camolin David Smith. Bertie was a faithful member of Zion UMC, Dorchester, and served the church in multiple capacities until time and illness kept her from the activities she cherished. She loved gardening and spent untold hours tending to her flowers. She is survived by , Anthony V. (Lynn) Connor, Sr., Derrick J. Connor, and daughter-in-law, Martha S. (Johnny) Connor. Grandchildren, Vince (Jamie) Connor, Marshall (Kelly) Connor, Jennifer (Hans) Button, Christine (Mike) Cannon. Great- grandchildren, Connor Button, Emily Button, Bryson Connor, Cameron Connor, Finnley Connor and Reece Glowacki. A Graveside Service will be held in Zion UMC Cemetery at 10:00 AM Monday, September 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion UMC Building Fund c/o Zion UMC, Dorchester, SC 29437. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe necessary safeguards due to COVID-19. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
