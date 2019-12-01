Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Bertrand Victor "Bert" Gu Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Dr. Bertrand "Bert" Victor Gu, Jr. ORANGEBURG, SC - Dr. Bertrand "Bert" Victor Gu, Jr., age 85, of Orangeburg, South Carolina died surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was the husband of Jeanne Bieren Gu. A celebration of Dr. Gu's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Orangeburg with the Reverend Ryan Tucker and the Reverend Tom Summers officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton Street, Orangeburg. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Francis Faulling, Jim Huffman, Calvin Parker, Mike Pooser, Dr. Macon Sheppard, Chip Summers, Jimmie Terry and Dr. Braxton Wannamaker. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Tom Bell Sunday School Class, Jim Bryant, Curt Campbell, Sandi Chaplin, Joe Doby, Dr. Birnie Johnson, Dr. Ernie Lathem, Dr. Muhammad Nassari, Bubba O'Cain, Dr. Lawton Salley, Leonard Sanford, Dr. Ted Roper and Dr. Jimmy Wells. The family will receive friends at home, 270 Mason Drive, Orangeburg on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Dr. Gu was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina on October 1, 1934, to the late Bertrand Victor Gu and Hazel Robinson Gu. He was raised in Orangeburg, graduated from Orangeburg High School and went on to attend the Citadel, where he finished college in three years. He graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina as the top graduate in his class. Dr. Gu did his residency in internal medical at the University of Virginia. He served as the Chief Resident in Internal Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina in his last year of residency. He met Jeanne Bieren, a nursing student, while he was at the University of Virginia. At the completion of his residency, they were married and returned to his hometown of Orangeburg to make their home. Dr. Gu opened his solo internal medicine practice on Holly Street in 1963 for several years before he was drafted in the United States Army. He served as a Captain in the internal medicine department at Fort Jackson Army Hospital. He received the Army commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. Upon completion of his duty, he returned to Orangeburg and reopened his internal medicine practice where he worked for 43 years. During his private practice, Dr. Gu served in various capacities at the Orangeburg Hospital, including service on the Executive Board and Chief of Staff. He served the Orangeburg community in various other capacities during these years. He was the medical consultant to the SC Vocational Rehabilitation Department for 33 years. In his later years, Dr. Gu worked for the Regional Medical Center reviewing patient charts for appropriate care. He was a member of Orangeburg Rotary Club, where he served as President and was named a Paul Harris Fellow in 1988. Dr. Gu has been a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, where he has served as a deacon and as Chairman of the Deacon Board for one year. Dr. Gu also volunteered his time after office hours for many years, performing sports physicals at no charge for local high school students. When Dr. Gu retired from private practice in 2007, he developed the idea of bringing a free medical clinic to Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. That idea became a reality in August 2009 when the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic opened its doors. Dr. Gu served as the Medical Director for the clinic for five years, overseeing overall patient care and treating patients in the clinic two days every week until he retired completely at the age of eighty. Under his direction, the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic earned the 2012 Best of Philanthropy Award from the Central Carolina Community Foundation and the Columbia Metropolitan Magazine. The Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic is still operational and recently celebrated its tenth anniversary. Dr. Gu was named "Physician of the Year" in 1981 by the Orangeburg Mayor's Committee on Employment of the Handicapped. He was awarded the South Carolina Office of Rural Health 2013 Pioneer Award for his "significant contributions to the delivery of primary health care in a rural environment." In August 2014, Dr. Gu was awarded the Order of the Palmetto - South Carolina's highest civilian honor - by Governor Nikki Haley for his role in founding the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic. Dr. Gu was intensely committed to the Orangeburg community where he epitomized the small doctor who loyally served his hometown for more than fifty years. Dr. Gu is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jeanne Bieren Gu; his daughter, Anne Gu Jones of Orangeburg; his son, Bertrand Victor Gu, III of North Charleston; his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Thomas B. Gu and Mary Sims Gressette Gu of Orangeburg; his grandchildren, Savannah Gu Jones of Columbia; Turner Nathaniel Jones and David Rice Jones of Orangeburg; Bertrand Victor Gu, IV and Nolie Brice Gu of North Charleston; and his nieces and nephew, Robin Gu Hatanpaa of McLean, Virginia; Mary Gu Berry of Columbia and Dr. Thomas B. Gu, Jr. of Orangeburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, P.O. Box 505, Orangeburg, S.C. 29116. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 2, 2019

