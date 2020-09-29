Beryl Cox Isle of Palms - Beryl Ann Cox, 79, wife of the late Sammy James Cox, of Summerville, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Beryl Ann Cox are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 12 Noon, Friday, October 2, 2020, at the graveside, Live Oak Memorial gardens, Charleston. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Beryl was born in Summerville, South Carolina on April 22, 1941. She was the daughter of George J. and Gladys Lanneau. She was one of the largest Barbie doll collectors in Summerville and she also loved to hunt and fish. She is survived by her sons, Samuel "Sam" J. Cox and William "Steve" Stephen Cox; her brother, George Lanneau Jr.(Boise); nephews, George III (Bo) Lanneau and Paul Lanneau; niece, Leslie Fuller; cousins, Elizabeth Cox, Edmund Knight, Judge Tom M. Finucan and Jessie Finucan. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
