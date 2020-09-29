1/
Beryl Cox
1941 - 2020
Beryl Cox Isle of Palms - Beryl Ann Cox, 79, wife of the late Sammy James Cox, of Summerville, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Beryl Ann Cox are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 12 Noon, Friday, October 2, 2020, at the graveside, Live Oak Memorial gardens, Charleston. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Beryl was born in Summerville, South Carolina on April 22, 1941. She was the daughter of George J. and Gladys Lanneau. She was one of the largest Barbie doll collectors in Summerville and she also loved to hunt and fish. She is survived by her sons, Samuel "Sam" J. Cox and William "Steve" Stephen Cox; her brother, George Lanneau Jr.(Boise); nephews, George III (Bo) Lanneau and Paul Lanneau; niece, Leslie Fuller; cousins, Elizabeth Cox, Edmund Knight, Judge Tom M. Finucan and Jessie Finucan. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Live Oak Memorial gardens
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
