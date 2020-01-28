|
|
Bessie Cary Webb MT. PLEASANT - Bessie Cary Webb died peacefully on January 25, 2020 at the age of 100 years. She was the last of her generation of the Webb and Cary families. She was born on October 26, 1919, the daughter of the late Thomas Marshall Cary and Sallie Holder Cary of Milan, Tennessee. While working at the Milan Arsenal during the war years, she met her future husband and later married Robert (Bob) Vaughn Webb of Ohio on July 20, 1946. She and Bob lived in Ravenna, Ohio for 35 years where he practiced General Dentistry. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, her parents and 5 siblings of Milan, Tennessee. Mrs. Webb is survived by a daughter, Sally Ann Webb, M.D., of Charleston, SC and several nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren in Ohio, Illinois, West Virginia, California, Texas, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. While a resident of Ravenna, Ohio, Bessie was an active member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, the Ravenna Women's League and the Tappan Garden Club. Among many other activities, she and Bob enjoyed playing bridge and gardening and also of note, Bessie's fried chicken was coveted by friends and family alike! Bessie worked as a dental assistant and office manager in her husband's dental office for many years. After Bob retired they moved to the Seven Springs Golf & Country Club in New Port Richey, Florida in 1986. There she was a charter member of both the Presbyterian Church of Seven Springs and the Seven Springs Garden Club. She was also an active member of the Seven Springs Ladies Golf Association for twelve years. During their retirement, she and Bob spent several years investigating geneaology and compiling family histories. These tireless efforts culminated in published books treasured by the extended families of both the Cary and Webb descendants. In 2012 the couple moved to Somerby of Mt. Pleasant SC to be closer to their daughter. Although her memory and health faded over the last several years, she still had a beautiful smile to share with friends and strangers alike, especially on her 100th birthday party in October. Her daughter wishes to thank all the staff at Somerby of Mt. Pleasant Memory Care Unit and Crescent Hospice for their loving care of this special woman. Arrangements are by Charleston Cremation Center (www.CharlestonCremationCenter.com). A private service is planned for the summer in Ohio to celebrate the lives of Bob and Bessie Webb. Memoriam gifts may be made to the MUSC Children's Hospital Fund for the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, 59 Bee Street, MSC 201, Charleston, SC 29425. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 29, 2020