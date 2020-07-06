Bessie Linda Brown Summerville - Bessie Linda Brown, 65, of Summerville, she resided at the Coastal Center, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1 o'clock at Taylor Cemetery off of Jimbud Rd. in Macedonia. Linda was born on March 9, 1955, in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Charlie and Bessie Brown. She is survived by six siblings: Cora Lee Godfroy of N. Charleston, Warnetta Wilson of N. Charleston, Violet "Kaye" Wright (Teddy) of Round O, Allen Brown (Mary) of Ridgeville, Jack Brown (Andrea) of St. Stephens, and Vernon Brown of Harvard, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by six siblings: Dorothy Hoffman, John Brown, Charlie Brown, Theresa Hyde, Louise Williams, and Leonard Brown. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
