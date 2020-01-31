|
In Loving Memory Of Our Mother and Brother BESSIE M. BENNETT January 16, 1934 ~ Feb. 1, 2013 WILLIAM "LOUIE" GIBBS Sept. 24, 1949 ~ June 28, 1987 There is a place in every heart, they call it memory lane, where thoughts of loved ones lost forever will remain. God made this special place when he first created man, for he knew it would be needed as part of our life's plan. You will forever be in our hearts: Troy, Sheilah, Avis (James), Donna, Russell, Carol, Karen, Sharon (James), Family and Friends.
