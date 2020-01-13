Home

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Park
7113 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Bessie Olive Corbett Webb

Bessie Olive Corbett Webb Obituary
Bessie Olive Corbett Webb N. Charleston - Bessie Olive Corbett Webb, 87, of North Charleston, SC, widow of Marvin L. Webb entered into eternal rest Friday, January 10, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 2:00 pm. Interment following the service at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Stuhr Northwoods Chapel from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Bessie was born November 17, 1932 in Davis Station, SC, daughter of the late Willis Corbett and Olive Dubose Corbett. She was a homemaker and a member of Wando Woods Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, Marvin Webb (Missy) and Douglas P. Webb all of Goose Creek, SC; two sisters, Lillian Grubbs of Lexington, SC and Ethel Miles of Summerville, SC; two grandsons, Matthew D. Webb of North Charleston, SC and John Andrew Webb of Summerville, SC. Memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020
