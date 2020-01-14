Home

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Park
7113 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Webb
Bessie Olive Corbett Webb

Bessie Olive Corbett Webb Obituary
Bessie Olive Corbett Webb N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Bessie Olive Corbett Webb will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 2:00 pm. Interment following the service at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston. Memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
