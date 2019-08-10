In Loving Memory Of Our Angelic Star BESSIE STEPHENS ALLEN-HOLMES January 14, 1957 ~ August 11, 2016 In her Memory, please feel free to donate to the annual Bessie Stephens Allen-Holmes Memorial Scholarship Fund established at South Carolina State University (SCSU) that will assist needy students majoring in Family & Consumer Science, attending SCSU. Thank you for your Love and tax deductible donation, please send to: SCSU Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 7187, Orangeburg, SC 29117. If questions, please email to [email protected] "Love conquers cancer" -Margaret Stephens The Children, Family, Students & Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019