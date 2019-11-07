|
Bessie Washington White Plains, NY - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Bessie Washington are invited to attend her Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Road, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held an hour before the service. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Mrs. Washington leaves to cherish her memories with her beloved husband, Ezekiel Washington; children, Michael Washington (Tazmisha) and Tauron Washington; grandchildren, Bree and Chase Washington; siblings, Leroy Smith, Jr. (Catherine), Curtis Smith, Dorothy Jones (Leroy), Marcella Reddin (Larry) and Quinton Smith (Teresa); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019