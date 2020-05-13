Bette Robertson Fralick WALTERBORO -Bette Robertson Fralick was born in Green Pond, SC, the fourth of Getha and Dola Robertson's five children. Her brother, Harold Robertson and sisters, Doris Sweat and Genelle Moore preceded her in death. She is survived by her younger sister, Joan Hiott. Bette is also survived by her daughter, Nancy Bell, her sons, Robert Fralick and Chris Fralick and her daughter-in-law, Tami Fralick. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Chris, Jenna, Hunter, Teddy and Laura, as well as her great-grandsons, Benjamin, Alexander and Theo. Bette was also a beloved aunt to Dianne Harper Dubin, Pam Robertson, Richard Moore, John Hiott and Perry Hiott and great-aunt and great-great-aunt to their children and grandchildren. Bette is also survived by two "bonus daughters", Brenda Hochreiter and Carol Mack and her loving companion and partner-in-crime, Robert Frank, with whom she shared many adventures. Bette had a successful professional life. She was a certified lab technician and medical technologist. She worked for a while in the botany lab at Clemson University, where she became a life-long Tiger. She was Colleton County Treasurer for a number of years and was one of the most successful treasurers in the state. She also served on the Airport Commission and, after her retirement, worked at the Colleton County Library, first as a volunteer and then as a paid employee. Bette was smart and energetic. She never met a stranger and no one who met her ever forgot the experience. She loved to read and work the daily crossword puzzle, and she was a first-class shopper. She was always impeccably dressed, and her hair was "perfect." Although her activities in recent years were curtailed by health issues, she stayed busy with her knitting group, making watch caps and her afghans and baby blankets are treasured by those lucky enough to own one. Bette moved to Walterboro as a young girl and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church her entire life. Even though she loved to travel and visit new places, her heart always remained in Walterboro. She touched many lives in her 87 years and all of us who had the privilege of knowing her have been enriched by what she gave us. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the charity of one's choice. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.