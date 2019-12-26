|
Betty Alberta Price Whitworth Summerville - Betty Alberta Price Whitworth, 90, of Summerville, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 23, 2019. Betty was born August 1, 1929 in Walterboro, SC to the late Harvey and Hattie Smith Price. Betty volunteered at Trident Hospital for more than 10 years. She was a devoted homemaker, wife, and mother to seven. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. She is survived by Cathy Mixon of Hanahan, SC, Lawrence J. Whitworth Jr. (Jocelyn) of Spring Creek, NV, Sonia Schillo of Summerville, SC, Karl Whitworth of North Charleston, SC, and Lorna Gooding (Willard) of North Charleston, SC, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence J. Whitworth Sr., daughter, Sharon R. Whitworth, son, C. Kevin Whitworth, grandson, Brad Trotter. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1PM - 2PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel. Interment to follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019