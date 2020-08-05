Betty Anderson Farmer Summerville - Betty Anderson Farmer, 93, of Summerville, wife of the late Warren Edward Farmer, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Summerville Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Rd, #200, North Charleston, SC 29406 or Knightsville UMC Building Fund, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. Betty was born on September 19, 1926, daughter of the late Ross and Virgie Anderson. She graduated from Cumberland High School. She enjoyed gardening, attending church, going to the beach and fishing. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great- grandkids. She was a member of Knightsville Methodist Church. Survivors include: three sons: Warren Edward Farmer, Jr. and his wife, Johnnie of Beckley, WV, Timothy Charles Farmer and his wife, Sharon of Summerville, and Randall Gene Farmer and his wife, Suphaporn of Crete, Illinois; seven grandchildren: Timothy Warren Farmer and his wife, Susan of Knightsville, Andrew Farmer and his wife, Jennifer of Gray, TN, Amy Linkswiler and her husband, Mike of Fayetteville, WV, Angela Frazier and her husband, DJ of Frankfort, Illinois, Warren Edward Farmer, III and his wife, Angela of Hurricane, WV, Emily Miedema and her husband, Mark of Crown Point, Indiana, Betty McKay and her husband, Beau McKay of Schererville, IN; and 16 great- grand-children. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
