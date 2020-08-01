1/1
Betty Ann (Rowlin) Brown
Betty Ann Rowlin Brown CHARLESTON - Mrs. Betty Ann Rowlin Brown, 79, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Rev. John Brown passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The services will be private. A public walk-through viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mrs. Brown leaves to mourn and cherish her loving memories two sons, Maurice D. Rowlin and Gerald V. Rowlin (Adrienne) both of Charleston, South Carolina; five beautiful grandchildren: Galen Givens Rowlin, Ramone D. Graham, Jordan J. Rowlin, Zachariah V. Rowlin, and Elijah D. Rowlin; one great-grandson, Niklaus C. Givens Rowlin; two brothers, Joseph F. White (Emma Jean) of Montgomery, AL and Eddie James White of Ft. Deposit, AL; three sisters: Dorothy L. Smith (Edward E.) of Atlanta, GA, Betty Brown Knight of Atlanta, GA, and Linda T. Thomas of Ft. Deposit, AL; one sister-in-law, Mary White (J.D. White, deceased) of Ft. Deposit, AL; four nieces: Pernelope Marion Whitby, Sharon Marion, Samantha "Jayceeca" White, and Jeanette Coaxum; seven nephews: Samuel White, Jr., Thomas A. White, John White, James Coaxum, Jr., Clyde Bennett, Anthony Marion, and George L. Marion, Jr.; three special sons; Ricky Haynes, and Stephen Gathers and Keith Hill; special neighbors, and a host of other relatives and friends. Please send condolences to the Mortuary. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
