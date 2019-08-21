|
Betty Ann Morton Orlando, FL - The relatives and friends of Ms. Betty Ann Morton are invited to attend her Memorial Service 11:00 AM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Ms. Morton is survived by her son, Peter (Debra); two grandchildren, Marcus and Sharima (Danny); two great-grandchildren, Summer and Dante; three sisters, Janet Shuler (Jerome), Linda Perry and Priscilla Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019