Betty Annette Forte Thames Mt. Pleasant - Betty Annette Forte Thames, 88, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Robert Thames passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Her graveside service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Wilson Cemetery, 761 Wilson Cemetery Road at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Betty was born February 10, 1931 in Awendaw, South Carolina, daughter of the late Carlisle "Dooley" Forte and the late Ione Murrell Forte. She was an incredible baker and sold her cakes to Seewee Restaurant. Betty enjoyed shag dancing and listening to music especially old time country music. She attended Ocean Grove United Methodist Church in Awendaw. She is survived by brother, Carlisle N. Forte of Mt. Pleasant, SC; six nieces and four nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, son, Vance,and two sisters, Murrell Forte Burnette and Dorothy "Mickey" Forte Ackerman. Memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 3, 2019