Betty Bolger Harrison Ridgeville - The family of Mrs. Betty Bolger Harrison announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:00AM at New Bethel Sounds Of Praise 351 Greyback Rd. Summerville, SC. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery Mrs. Harrison was preceded in death by her parents, the late Mr. Eugene and Mrs. Vera Bolger; her siblings Earmell Hughes, and Eugene Riley. She is survived by her husband, Mr. Cornell Joe Harrison; her daughter, Dr. Melodie Harrison Alston; her siblings Mrs. Reatha Cockrell and Mr. Eugene Bolger, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Harrison will be on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Zion Pilgrim Christian Church D.O.C. 168 Campbell Thickett Rd. Ridgeville, SC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortury.net Betty is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019