Betty Borders Wheeler Charleston - Betty Borders Wheeler, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Monday, November 11, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Saint James Churchyard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Betty was born October 26, 1927 in Harrisburg, Illinois, daughter of the late James Otis Yates and Velva Beale Yates. Prior to her retirement she was the Assistant Director of Volunteer Services for the Medical University of South Carolina. Betty was a charter member of Fort Johnson Baptist Church where she sang in the sanctuary choir and the Joy Choir. She is survived by her two daughters; Cynthia B. Easterlin (Tommy) of Charleston, SC and Linda B. Becker (Loren) of St. Charles, IL; seven grandchildren, Robbie Easterlin (Michelle), Michael Acker, Dawn Stewart (Toby), Nicole Acker (Chuck), Brandon Easterlin, Sam Becker (Lauren), Neil Becker (Sara), nine great-grandchildren and two brothers Jack Yates and BeGe Yates both of Harrisburg, IL. She was preceded in death by her brother Dink Yates and a grandson Eric Becker. Memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Rd. Suite 130 Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 12, 2019