Betty Borders Wheeler (1927 - 2019)
  • "My friend of ladies Eightys, you will always be one of..."
    - Rose Mary Saari
  • "I really though a great deal about Ms Betty. She was a..."
    - Richard Wheeler
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. James Churchyard
1872 Camp Road
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Betty Borders Wheeler Charleston - The Funeral Service for Betty Borders Wheeler will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Saint James Churchyard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019
