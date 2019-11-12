Betty Borders Wheeler Charleston - The Funeral Service for Betty Borders Wheeler will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Saint James Churchyard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019