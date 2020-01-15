|
|
Betty Briskin FInk Mt. Pleasant - Betty Briskin Fink (Bune Brucha Briskin), 96, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Edwin William Fink, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The family will receive friends January 17, 2020 from 2:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Betty was born on September 21, 1923 in Kovno, Lithuania. Her parents, Yehuda Briskin and Clara Sare, emigrated to the United States with Betty and her eight older siblings when Betty was still a baby. They settled in Wilkes Barre, PA, where Betty grew up as the much adored youngest daughter and sister. As a young adult, Betty moved to New York City to train to be a WWII nurse cadet at the Brooklyn Jewish Hospital. She graduated from the hospital's training program and was honored to be chosen to join the program's faculty as an Assistant Nursing Arts Instructor. She also worked at the New York City Health Department. Betty later enrolled at Columbia University to further her nursing career. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Edwin Fink. They were married on September 14, 1952, and moved to Pittsburgh, PA. Betty continued her education there and received her B.S. in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh. She raised two sons, Gary and Ken, and then returned to her nursing career, working for 23 years as a school nurse for Marple Newton district outside of Philadelphia. Betty also volunteered for the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging. While working as a school nurse, Betty attended Villanova University and received a M.S. in Guidance and Counseling in Elementary Education. She was inducted into the Villanova Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi, an honor society in education. After Betty and Ed's retirement, they moved to Mt. Pleasant, SC, to be closer to family. She was an active community member at the senior community, The Palms of Mt. Pleasant, volunteering and participating in many activities, such as the food committee, book group and line dancing. She also loved to entertain the other residents and co-directed a talent show featuring, "Betty Fink and the Palmetto Line Dancers," at age 89. Betty loved to tell jokes, to write limericks and poems, and above all, she loved to dance. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Fink. Her surviving family members are Gary and Ann Fink, Ken Fink, Aileen Fink and her grandchildren, Jessica, David, Michael and Josh Fink. Memorials may be made to the Chabad of Charleston 477 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020