|
|
Betty Brunson Marchant Harleyville, SC - Betty Lynn Brunson Marchant, 84, widow of Jim M. "Whitey" Marchant, entered eternal rest on Friday, December 6, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Mike Bowers, Reverend Rawls Mitchell and Reverend Joe Marchant officiating. Burial will follow in the St. George Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Randy Brunson, Timmy Brunson, Bill Murphy, Matthew Moore, Travis Marchant, Gibran Ameer, Chad Brunson, Warren Brunson, Bubba Marchant, Mark Moore, George Brunson and Glenn Mathis. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 afternoon from 4:00-6:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Betty was born on April 14, 1935, a daughter of the late John Macon and Dolly Mae Myers Brunson. She was retired from Carolina Girls Wear and a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by Millie McCormack, Dock Brunson and Marvin Brunson. Surviving are her children, Ted M. (Enoree) Marchant, Swansea, Ray (Libby) Marchant, Bamberg, and Ronnie Marchant, Charlotte, NC; a daughter, Debbie (Charlie) Brickle, St. George; grandchildren, Travis (Lacey) Marchant, Amy (Glenn) Mathis, Kimberly (Gibran) Ameer; great-grandchildren, Carson Marchant and Kennedy Ameer; and, a sister, Mary (Meril) Murphy. Memorials may be made Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5801 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 7, 2019