Betty Crawford St. Stephen, SC - Betty Ann Williams Crawford, 86, of St. Stephen, SC, a former office manager for the St. Stephen Family Practice, died Friday morning in a North Charleston hospital. Her funeral will be 3:00 PM Sunday afternoon, July 1, 2019, at the graveside in the Russellville Christian Church Cemetery. Interment will follow directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Russellville Christian Church, 1681 Highway 35, St. Stephen, SC 29479. Mrs. Crawford was born March 3, 1933, inBarnwell, SC, a daughter of Lewis V. Williams, and Nettie Nimmons Williams. She was a member of the Russellville Christian Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and bowling. In earlier years, she and her husband loved to spend time together camping. Surviving are, her husband, H. Spencer Crawford, Sr.; two sons, Herman S. Crawford, Jr., and his wife, Lisa Ann, of Fayetteville, NC, and Darryl W. Crawford of St. Stephen; two grandchildren, Sarah A. Hawks and Bradley H. Crawford both of Fayetteville, NC; and a great-granddaughter, Caroline Belle Crawford. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 29, 2019