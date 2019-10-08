Betty Davis N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Betty Davis and those of her daughter, Teresa (Charles) Gathers; and those of her niece and caregiver, Cathy (Gregory) Salley are invited to attend her celebration of life service on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 11:00AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden. There will not be a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019