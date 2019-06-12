Betty Doris Bentley Summerville - Betty Doris Bentley, 88, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the time of the service. Betty was born December 17, 1930 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late George W. Fabian and Eunice Lynes Fabian. She was a member of Old Fort Baptist Church and a member of the North Charleston Lions Club. Betty was known for her Southern Cooking that was loved by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, James P. Bentley; son, Richard F. Bentley of North Charleston, SC; daughter, Susan B. Sports of North Charleston, SC; three grandchildren: Lauren Bentley, Benjamin Sports and Christopher Sports; and one great-grandchild, Emily Budetish. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, George W. Fabian, Jr. and her sister, Barbara F. Powell. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to North Charleston Lions Club, 3245 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC, 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary