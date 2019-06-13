Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Betty Doris Bentley Summerville - The Funeral Service for Betty Doris Bentley will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the time of the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to North Charleston Lions Club, 3245 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC, 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 14, 2019
