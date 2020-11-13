1/1
Betty Elizabeth Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Elizabeth Taylor CHARLESTON - Betty Elizabeth Taylor, 92, passed away on Oct 6, 2020. Born in Moultrie, Georgia on August 28th 1928 to Lonnie and Laura Taylor. She was one of six children and she loved her siblings dearly. Betty spent the majority of her life in Charleston and was a devoted mother, aunt, sister and grandmother (affectionately known as "Oma" by her grandchildren). She loved her family fiercely and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Betty is survived by her three children: Nancy Madren, Mark Fletcher and Clay Howard; grandchildren: Abigal Howard, Annie M. Young and Melanie Thornhill; great-grandchildren; sister, Arelene (John) McPherson; brother, Brian (Carole) Taylor and nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved