Betty Elizabeth Taylor CHARLESTON - Betty Elizabeth Taylor, 92, passed away on Oct 6, 2020. Born in Moultrie, Georgia on August 28th 1928 to Lonnie and Laura Taylor. She was one of six children and she loved her siblings dearly. Betty spent the majority of her life in Charleston and was a devoted mother, aunt, sister and grandmother (affectionately known as "Oma" by her grandchildren). She loved her family fiercely and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Betty is survived by her three children: Nancy Madren, Mark Fletcher and Clay Howard; grandchildren: Abigal Howard, Annie M. Young and Melanie Thornhill; great-grandchildren; sister, Arelene (John) McPherson; brother, Brian (Carole) Taylor and nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
