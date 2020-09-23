1/1
Betty Elliott
Betty Elliott Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Betty Elliott will celebrate her life in a private service on Friday, September 25, 2020. A public viewing will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Sonia Elliott-Johnson (Edward), Sabrina Ramos (Dion), and Robert W. Elliott, Jr. (Carmella) sisters, Wilhelmenia Simmons (the late Harold), Frances Singleton (Jesse), and Elizabeth Beasley (the late Clarence) 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends. Mother Elliott was preceded in death by her husband, Senior Master Sergeant Robert W. Elliott, Sr. one daughter, Salida M. Elliott parents, Anna P. Miller and Willie Miller two sisters, Annabell Patterson and Ernestine Harley (the late Louis) and three brothers, Alfred Miller, Silas Miller and Paul Miller. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The service for Mother Elliott will be livestreamed 11:00 AM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at www.MurraysMortuary.com please click the Facebook icon at the top of the homepage. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
