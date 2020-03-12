Home

Betty Floyd


1931 - 2020
Betty Floyd Obituary
Betty Floyd Charleston - Mrs. Betty A. Floyd passed away on March 3, 2020. Her children, Henry, Jr, Charles, Bobby, Patrick, Darryl, David, Anthony Floyd, Betty F. Wilson, Shirley Lemon (Calvin), Debra Braddy (Craig), Yolanda Green (Darrin) ,Sheila Reynolds (Bernard), and Sabrina Parker (Tracey), her relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Sat., March 14, 2020, 3 PM at Divine Deliverance Church, 2010 Hawthorne Dr., Ste. 11, N. Chas., SC, Rev. Clarence Baxter, Pastor. She will repose in chapel this evening from 6-8PM. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home 4784 Gaynor Ave N. Chas, SC Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
