Betty Fondren Moncks Corner - Betty Josephine Mills Fondren, 83, of Moncks Corner, first married to the late John E. Fondren, Jr. and wife of Clark Simpkins, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Betty was born September 30, 1936, in Florence S.C., the daughter of James Jayroe Mills and Lillian Humphries Mills Jones. A 1954 graduate of Berkeley High School, Betty married and worked with her husband John at Fondren Construction for many years. She had also owned and operated Betty's Little Vogue, a high-end children's clothing store on Main Street, Moncks Corner. Betty was employed by Berkeley County for 24 years. She worked for three different county supervisor administrations, retiring as Finance Director. After retiring from the county, Betty obtained her real estate license and worked for several local real estate firms. She was a devoted mother and faithful member of Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, where she also sang in the choir. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter- Beth Fondren (Eddie Twilley) of Mount Pleasant; a son- John E. Fondren, III (Elizabeth Hall) of Moncks Corner; grandsons- John E. Fondren IV and J. Evan Fondren both of Moncks Corner; a cousin- Helen Foster of Florence; step-sons- Clark Simpkins, Jr. (Cris) and Scott Simpkins (Candice) both of Woodruff; step- grandsons- Ben Twilley (Ebonn) of Columbia and Stewart Twilley (Ali) of Greenville. Mrs. Fondren is predeceased by a daughter, Janice Elaine Fondren. Her funeral service will be private. The family will receive friends at Russell Funeral Chapel, Moncks Corner, S.C. on Monday evening, August 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. The family asks that everyone be respectful of the current COVID-19 rules of social distancing and face coverings. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, 106 Church Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
