BETTY FRANCES PROCTOR SPELL

BETTY FRANCES PROCTOR SPELL In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of BETTY FRANCES PROCTOR SPELL Jan. 6, 1934 - Feb. 12, 2018 Though her smile is gone forever And her hand we cannot touch We still have so many memories Of the one we loved so much Her memory is now our keepsake Which with we'll never part God has her in His keeping We have her in our heart Sadly missed, but never forgotten by Husband, John, Son, Ronald (Mary), Daughters, Sharon (Frank), Karen (Greg), Grands and Great-Grands
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020
