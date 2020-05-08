Betty Gatch Budds
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Gatch Budds Charleston - Betty Gatch Budds, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by family, at her son's home in Chapin, South Carolina. A private graveside service with immediate family members will be held on May 9, 2020 at Saint Lawrence Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Betty was born in Charleston, South Carolina on September 16, 1935 to Eric Leo Gatch and Erma Heinsohn Gatch. She graduated from M. Rutledge Rivers High School and attended Newberry College. She was then employed by the City of Charleston, where she met her husband. Betty married John Joseph Budds (Jack) on February 1, 1958 at the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Charleston. She then became a full-time homemaker and mother. Betty and Jack were blessed with four children. She devoted her life to raising her children and doting over her grandchildren. Betty was happiest surrounded by her family or working in her yard. She was a dedicated member of her beloved Saint Johannes Lutheran Church and volunteered there frequently. Betty is survived by her children: John J. Budds, Jr. (Claudia), Eric Gatch Budds (Nina), and Laurie Budds Davis (Albert, Jr.); and her grandchildren: Maggie Davis, Thomas Budds, Ben Davis, William Budds, Sean Budds, Jackson Davis, and Lauren Budds. She is preceded in death by her father, Eric Leo Gatch; her mother, Erma Heinsohn Gatch; her husband, John J. Budds; sister, Eleanor Gatch Moore, and her son, James Earl Budds. Her family would like to thank Amedysis home health and hospice care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Johannes Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 21927, Charleston, SC 29413 or to the Bishop England Endowment Fund, 363 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, SC 29492. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Graveside service
Saint Lawrence Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 9, 2020
John and family, sorry for loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Irvin, Michelle, and Joseph Condon
Irvin Condon
Friend
May 9, 2020
Hello, Claudia. Am sorry to read of the loss of your mother-in law. She sounded like a very special loving lady. May you be comforted by good memories.
Gayle Buddin)
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Johnny, Eric and Laurie, I was sorry to hear about Aunt Betty's passing. I remember the happy day Uncle Jack brought Betty to meet his big family at Granny's on Pitt Street. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.
Genie Rawlings
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved