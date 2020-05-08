Betty Gatch Budds Charleston - Betty Gatch Budds, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by family, at her son's home in Chapin, South Carolina. A private graveside service with immediate family members will be held on May 9, 2020 at Saint Lawrence Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Betty was born in Charleston, South Carolina on September 16, 1935 to Eric Leo Gatch and Erma Heinsohn Gatch. She graduated from M. Rutledge Rivers High School and attended Newberry College. She was then employed by the City of Charleston, where she met her husband. Betty married John Joseph Budds (Jack) on February 1, 1958 at the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Charleston. She then became a full-time homemaker and mother. Betty and Jack were blessed with four children. She devoted her life to raising her children and doting over her grandchildren. Betty was happiest surrounded by her family or working in her yard. She was a dedicated member of her beloved Saint Johannes Lutheran Church and volunteered there frequently. Betty is survived by her children: John J. Budds, Jr. (Claudia), Eric Gatch Budds (Nina), and Laurie Budds Davis (Albert, Jr.); and her grandchildren: Maggie Davis, Thomas Budds, Ben Davis, William Budds, Sean Budds, Jackson Davis, and Lauren Budds. She is preceded in death by her father, Eric Leo Gatch; her mother, Erma Heinsohn Gatch; her husband, John J. Budds; sister, Eleanor Gatch Moore, and her son, James Earl Budds. Her family would like to thank Amedysis home health and hospice care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Johannes Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 21927, Charleston, SC 29413 or to the Bishop England Endowment Fund, 363 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, SC 29492. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.