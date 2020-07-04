Betty Grimsley ST. STEPHEN, SC - Betty Jo McElveen Grimsley, 88, of St. Stephen, SC, a retired production supervisor for DuPont, died Friday in a local assisted living home. Her funeral will be 2:30 PM Tuesday afternoon, July 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the hour of service on Tuesday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 576, St. Stephen, SC 29479. Mrs. Grimsley was born April 14, 1932, in Lake City, SC, a daughter of William Henry McElveen and Bertie Lucille Thornhill McElveen. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Stephen where she was a member of the WMU and the benevolence committee. Mrs. Grimsley enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, and cooking. In earlier years, she enjoyed taking her grandchildren to Myrtle Beach. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Reba McElveen and Clara M. Williamson, and two brothers, Rembert L. McElveen and Willie D. McElveen. Mrs. Grimsley was the widow of Jessie L. Grimsley. Surviving are, a son, Bill Grimsley and his wife, Jerry, of St. Stephen; a daughter, Faye Williamson of Cross; a sister, Kathy Schurlknight of St. Stephen; a brother, Ronald E. McElveen of St. Stephen; four grandchildren, Anita G. (Ky) Myers, Marsha G. (Jeremy) Lee, Shelly B. (Brooks) Burnette, and Vicky L. Grimsley; and eleven great-grandchildren, Macy Myers, Lily Myers, Fisher Lee, Finley Lee, Presley Burnette, Titas Lee, Hayden Lee, Jackson Lee, Jessica Jurs, Adam Jurs, and Phillip Jurs. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
