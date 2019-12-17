|
Betty Helms Clark-Jewett MT. Pleasant - Betty Helms Clark-Jewett, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, SC and former resident of Jacksonville, FL entered into eternal rest Friday, December 13, 2019. A private memorial service to be held with immediate family at a later date. Betty was born April 5, 1948 in Charlotte, North Carolina, daughter of the late Richard K Helms and the late Myrtle Baucom Helms. She was a retired administrative assistant with Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville. She is survived by her two sons, James Thomas Clark, Jr. (Elizabeth Moffett Clark) of Mount Pleasant, SC and John Richard Clark (Angeline Ann Kuznia), sister, Myra Louise Oxendine, brother, Van Eugene Helms, grandchildren: James Thomas Clark III (Tessa Renee Clark), Taylor Hope Clark, James Allen Shoemaker III, Margaret Kathryn Shoemaker, John Richard Clark, Jr., Olivia Kaitlyn Clark, and Marissa Ann Clark. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Thomas Clark and Thomas Gary Jewett. Memorials may be made to , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, Charleston, SC 29406 . Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019