Betty Hood
Betty Hood Macedonia, SC - Betty Coalson Hood, 78, of Macedonia, SC, a retired accountant at the Charleston Naval Weapons Station, died Wednesday evening in a Charlotte hospital.Her funeral will be 3:00 PM Monday afternoon, November 9, 2020, at the graveside in the Macedonia Christian Church Cemetery. Interment will follow directed by Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 PM until the hour of service on Monday. The family suggests memorials be made to the Macedonia Christian Church Christian Women's Fellowship, 1165 Betsy Hole Road, Bonneau, SC 29431. Social distancing and masks will be required if attending the visitation or service.Mrs. Hood was born May 25, 1942 at Fort Moultrie on Sullivan's Island, SC, a daughter of Harley H. Coalson and Blanche Crawford Coalson. She was an active member of the Macedonia Christian Church. As a lifelong learner, she was a graduate of Macedonia High School, received her Associates Degree in both Accounting and Business Management from Trident Technical College, and received her Bachelors Degree in Special Education from the College of Charleston. Mrs. Hood was also a former librarian and special education teacher. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed cooking, baking, and canning. She also loved live theater and was a supporter of the Arts in Charleston. Mrs. Hood was the widow of Ronald Coleman Hood.Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer H. Bellamine and her husband, Hicham, of Waxhaw, NC, and Amy Coalson Hood of Macedonia; three sons, Ronald D. "Dell" Hood and his wife, Laine, of Madison, GA, H. Alvin Hood and his wife, Teri, of Concord, NC, and Durwood C. Hood and his wife, Miriam, of Mills River, NC; and seven grandchildren, Trent Hood, Nicki Hood, Jonathan Hood, Lauren Hood, Audrey Hood, Carson Hood, and Noah Bellamine. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Macedonia Christian Church
NOV
9
Funeral
03:00 PM
at the graveside in the Macedonia Christian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
