Betty J. Schonhut

Betty J. Schonhut Obituary
Betty J. Schonhut N. Charleston - Betty J. Schonhut, 87, of North Charleston, SC, wife of the late Robert Schonhut entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Stuhr Northwoods Chapel. Born July 27th, 1932 in Easley, SC, she was the fifth of seven girls born to Henry and Leasie Bowling. She retired after 20 years of service with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She loved to cook and you could always count on a nice hot meal; you never left the house with an empty stomach and a to-go box in hand. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and she loved the Lord. She is survived by her sister, Dixie Crowe of Greenville, SC; her two daughters, Allison Schonhut of Charleston and Lynn Able (Mike) of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren: Michael (Laura) and Graham (Elizabeth) of Mt. Pleasant, Craig of Sumter, SC, Dale of Simpsonville, SC, Brian of Powdersville, SC and Cheney of Keller, TX. She is preceded in death by her son David. We would like to thank Tabitha, her caregiver, for all the love, support and care she provided to our mother. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution in Betty's memory may be made to Roper-Saint Francis Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Suite 209B, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
