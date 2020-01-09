|
|
Betty J. Schonhut N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Betty J. Schonhut will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Stuhr Northwoods Chapel. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution in Betty's memory may be made to Roper-Saint Francis Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Suite 209B, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020