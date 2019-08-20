Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Britt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Britt Statesville, NC - Betty Jean Reames Britt, 81, of Statesville, passed away, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home. She was born July 12, 1938 in Pelzer, SC, to James Claude and Ozie Mae Ouzts Reames. She was salutatorian of the class of 1956 at St. Andrews Parish High School in Charleston, SC. She received her Bachelor of Science in History from the College of Charleston in 1960, where she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity, serving as treasurer and president. She also was a member of Sigma Alpha Phi, honorary leadership and scholarship fraternity. While in college, she began working for Dr. Melvin Knisely in the anatomy department of the Medical College of South Carolina. Upon graduation, Betty Jean began teaching in the Cooper River District in North Charleston where she taught for 5 years. In 1962 Betty Jean married Henry Forest Britt at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Charleston. They enjoyed 51 1/2 years of marriage before his death September 8, 2014. Betty Jean was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church where she served on numerous committees. She was employed as church secretary for sixteen years. Betty Jean was also active at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Hiddenite. For a number of years, Henry and Betty Jean taught shag lessons in Winston-Salem and enjoyed trips to Myrtle Beach for SOS. She also loved quilting, reading, and traveling. Her family and friends were very special to her and she will always be grateful to them for their love and support during her battle with cancer. Survivors include sons, Forest Britt of Greenville, SC and J.C. Britt (Kristen) of Vero Beach, FL, and daughter Angela B. Egerton of Winterville, NC; grandchildren Regan and Annie Britt, Griffin and Grace Britt, and Samantha Egerton; in laws Bill and Shirley Britt of Nashville, TN, Austin Britt, Greenville, NC; Joan Bunn, Newsoms, VA; Jane Britt of Fayetteville, NC and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, August 23, 2019 at Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Mary John Dye and Rev. David Beam officiating. She will lie in state on Friday from 10:00-11:00am in the church sanctuary. The family will visit with friends following the service in Memorial Hall. A private family burial will be held 2:00 pm Friday at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church or to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Hiddenite. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Betty Jean Britt. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019

