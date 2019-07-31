|
Dr. Betty Jean Howe Summerville - Dr. Betty Jean Allen Howe, 86, of Summerville, SC passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Memorial Services will be Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019 at 2 o'clock at St. Paul's Summerville Anglican Church. Burial will immediately follow in the churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's name may be made to Trident Technical College Foundation, c/o of CIC Excursions Abroad. Checks may be sent to TTC Foundation, PO Box 61127 Charleston, SC 29419-1227. Betty was born August 1, 1932 in Bell Arthur, NC, the daughter of the late Heber Allen and Kate Allen. Betty was a lifelong educator and received her undergraduate degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, her Masters in Education from NC State University and her Doctorate in Education from SC State University. She spent the majority of her career at Trident Technical College starting in 1973. She retired as the Dean of Hospitality and Tourism. She was a member of the Charleston Restaurant Association and loved to travel, read, entertain and most important to her, spending time with her family and friends. Betty is survived by her sons, Stuart Howe (Robin) of Kent, WA, George Howe and wife Christine of Raleigh, NC, and Allen Howe and wife Anne of Wake Forest, NC; daughter, Susan Pelletier and husband Craig of Summerville, SC; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers, Lansing Allen, George Allen, Stuart Allen, and Howard Allen. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019